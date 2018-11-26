Chicago skyline among the White House ‘American Treasures’ holiday decor

Holiday decorations in the East Room celebrate American architecture and design with a custom mantelpiece of the Chicago skyline at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 2018 theme of the White House holiday decorations is 'American Treasures,' and features patriotic displays highlighting the country's 'unique heritage.' | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“American Treasures” is the theme of this year’s White House holiday decor, designed by first lady Melania Trump. Four mantelpieces in the ornate East Room feature the skylines of New York, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

In the library, trees are decorated with ornaments from all states and territories.

In the China Room, decorators replicated the tables of past state dinners, complete with a place card for President Donald Trump next to one for “Mrs. Macron,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

Upstairs, the 18-foot White House Christmas tree stands tall in the center of the Blue Room. The Fraser fir from North Carolina is decorated with blue velvet ribbon and ornaments from the states.

Hidden projectors cast silhouettes of pine and other holiday greenery on the ceilings.

The Red Room features ornaments and two wreaths made of pencils stamped with “Be Best,” Mrs. Trump’s initiative that encourages young people to be their best.

Tiny white lights and red ornaments, big and small, decorate evergreens through the entire Cross Hall, the colonnade between the East and State Dining rooms. From their portraits on the walls of the corridor, Presidents John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush and Ronald Reagan gaze down on the holiday spectacle.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations.

