Mix of snow, freezing rain expected Tuesday

Travelers are being warned of dangerous road conditions Tuesday as a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is forecast to move through the Chicago area.

Ice accumulation of a 1/10 of an inch is expected in the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said in a winter weather advisory. Less than an inch of snow is also expected to fall.

The evening commute is expected to be hazardous and slippery, the weather service said.

Temperatures will rise into the low-to-mid 30s, but surfaces will remain cold and freezing, the weather service said. The wether advisory lasts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There is a chance of snow on Wednesday, and daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s to low 30s, the weather service said.