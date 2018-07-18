Aldermen may relax Chicago’s 26-year-old spray paint ban to help store owners

Chicago’s 26-year-old ban on the retail sale of spray paint may be a ban no more for adults at the behest of its original sponsor to help retailers in border wards losing business to the suburbs.

Retired Chicago Police lieutenant and anti-graffiti crusader Bob Angone said Ald. Edward Burke (14th) is making a “colossal mistake” by joining forces with Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) to lift the ban, under an ordinance poised for approval Wednesday by the License Committee.

Burke and O’Shea represent border wards that have suffered from the ban.

The revised ordinance was two years in the making, in part, because it has the potential to stir controversy by making it easier for vandals to obtain graffiti-making materials by allowing the sale of spray paint to customers 18 and older.

“A colossal mistake. No signs in stores will stop those taggers. The ban helped keep Chicago the beautiful city it is. Something stinks here,” Angone wrote in an email Wednesday to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Make no mistake that ban kept Chicago from being overrun with mindless graffiti. It cost the CTA millions and then spread to the neighborhoods. What a few businesses will earn will cost taxpayers more millions in cleanup, cops time and it’s just plain ugly. It was a daily battle those aldermen don’t want to face.”

Under the watered-down ordinance expected to be advanced Wednesday, Chicago retailers that choose to sell spray paint, broad-tipped markers and etching equipment would be required to display them in an area “not accessible to the general public without employee assistance.”

Those stores would also be required to post “cards in public view” that warn: “Vandalism is against the law and punishable by a fine of up to $2,500” and up to 30 days in jail.

In an apparent attempt to make the relaxed rules easier to swallow for those concerned that the changes would be an open invitation to taggers, Burke tossed in dramatically higher fines for minors found in possession of “graffiti implements” and adults who aid and abet them.

Minors would face a $500 fine for each offense and three times that amount if they’re caught more than once in the same year. They also would be required to perform community service.

Adults who help them procure “graffiti implements” would face fines ranging from $500 to $1,500 for each offense.

The City Council banned the retail sale of spray paint in Chicago in 1992 to deprive graffiti vandals of their “weapons of terror” on the same day aldermen voted to regulate outdoor pay phones in a crackdown on drug dealers.

Frustration over the city’s drug and gang epidemics boiled over on that day as aldermen yanked out of committee and passed a two-year-old spray paint ban. At the time, it had been put on hold after paint executives agreed to donate thousands of gallons of paint to the city to clean up vandalized buildings.

Chicago, where 4 million cans of spray paint were sold each year at an estimated cost of $ 12 million, was the only U.S. city to ban retail sale of the product, according to the National Paint and Coatings Association.

“There are other means of committing graffiti,” the association told aldermen on that day.

“You can use shoe polish and glass cutters. You can go outside the city to buy or steal (paint). . . . Obviously, the aldermen are frustrated and flailing. But I think they’ve gone too far.”

They banned retailers from selling spray paint or “markers containing a fluid which is not water soluble and has a point, brush applicator or writing surface of three-eighths of an inch or greater.”

Possession of spray paint and markers also was outlawed, except for building owners or tenants who obtain prior approval from landlords. Violators fined $100 for each offense and could be ordered to perform community service.

Seven years earlier, aldermen had banned the sale of spray paint to minors.

Then-Ald. Richard Mell (33rd), whose daughter now represents the ward, argued then that the measure did nothing to stop the “mindless ‘taggers’ who were racing through our neighborhoods destroying property.”

Mell went so far as to suggest that Cook County Circuit Court begin a pilot “graffiti court” program for vandalism cases.

Burke agreed, adding, “In areas where gangs are prevalent, (paint cans) really have become weapons of terror . . . If they can’t buy it in Humboldt Park, they ain’t going to drive to Highland Park, that’s for sure.”

Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley supported the ordinance, but warned of a court challenge.

“People are just so frustrated with (crime) that everybody is attacking it in different ways,” Daley said then.

Challenges to Chicago’s trailblazing ban on the sale of spray paint went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the ban in 1995.