Chicago State receives $100K endowment gift from Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority

Over the next four years, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. plans to donate $10 million in financial support to 96 accredited institutions through their "AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund." | Elliot Powell

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. International President Dr. Glenda Glover knows all about the struggles that colleges who don’t have big-money donors face to stay open.

“As someone who went to a HBCU, I know the personal challenges these universities undergo. As a college president myself, I very much know that an endowment like this is needed for sustainability of an institution,” Glover, the president of Tennessee State University said. “This is our way of closing out Black History Month.”

Over the next four years, the sorority plans to donate $10 million in financial support to 96 accredited institutions through their “AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund.”

Some of their members include Dr. Mae Jamison (the first black woman to travel in space), Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle.

On February 28, 2019, presidents from 31 of the participating HBCUs will receive an endowment gift of $50,000. Tune in to the Facebook live stream presentation on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Noon CST / 1 pm EST.#AKAHBCU4LIFE #EXCELLENCE #AKA1908 #AKAEAF pic.twitter.com/5o1Yiuh5gB — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) February 26, 2019

The fund was created on behalf of the sorority in an effort to assist in the financial stability of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“This is a part of our call to action. We’re excited about sustainability, and the role we’ve played in sustainability,” Glover said.

Chicago State University, a college with a predominantly black enrollment, received half of the $100,000 endowment Thursday afternoon from the sorority. No date has been determined yet for the other half of the one-time donation.

“The financial support needed to encourage and support college completion for black scholars cannot be underestimated,” Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott, Chicago State’s president said in a statement. “As all universities continue to face federal and state funding reductions, we need to remember the enormous value of historically and predominately black higher learning institutions and ensure they receive equitable funding.”

The AKA’s, whose international headquarters in located in Hyde Park, recently donated $100,000 to Bennett College, an all-women’s HBCU in North Carolina.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. International President @gloverpres and @akasorority1908 members proudly #StandWithBennett. Our $100,000 donation to @bennettcollege is why HBCU for Life: A Call to Action is a major program for AKA. #HBCUforLife #SupportHBCUs pic.twitter.com/w59Amw7DRd — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 30, 2019

The donation is timely for the Far South Side university, which in recent years has faced low enrollment and layoffs, along with being in the middle of a budget battle over funding for state colleges and universities.

“The Alpha Kappa Alpha HBCU Endowment represents a generous and important financial gift and investment in our learning community. The majority of our scholars have financial needs that are not fully met by Federal and State financial grants. These funds provide us with an opportunity to close the gap,” Scott said.

RELATED: