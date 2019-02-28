Chicago State receives $100K endowment gift from Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. International President Dr. Glenda Glover knows all about the struggles that colleges who don’t have big-money donors face to stay open.
“As someone who went to a HBCU, I know the personal challenges these universities undergo. As a college president myself, I very much know that an endowment like this is needed for sustainability of an institution,” Glover, the president of Tennessee State University said. “This is our way of closing out Black History Month.”
Over the next four years, the sorority plans to donate $10 million in financial support to 96 accredited institutions through their “AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund.”
Some of their members include Dr. Mae Jamison (the first black woman to travel in space), Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle.
The fund was created on behalf of the sorority in an effort to assist in the financial stability of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
“This is a part of our call to action. We’re excited about sustainability, and the role we’ve played in sustainability,” Glover said.
Chicago State University, a college with a predominantly black enrollment, received half of the $100,000 endowment Thursday afternoon from the sorority. No date has been determined yet for the other half of the one-time donation.
“The financial support needed to encourage and support college completion for black scholars cannot be underestimated,” Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott, Chicago State’s president said in a statement. “As all universities continue to face federal and state funding reductions, we need to remember the enormous value of historically and predominately black higher learning institutions and ensure they receive equitable funding.”
The AKA’s, whose international headquarters in located in Hyde Park, recently donated $100,000 to Bennett College, an all-women’s HBCU in North Carolina.
The donation is timely for the Far South Side university, which in recent years has faced low enrollment and layoffs, along with being in the middle of a budget battle over funding for state colleges and universities.
“The Alpha Kappa Alpha HBCU Endowment represents a generous and important financial gift and investment in our learning community. The majority of our scholars have financial needs that are not fully met by Federal and State financial grants. These funds provide us with an opportunity to close the gap,” Scott said.
RELATED:
- Chicago is an ‘epicenter’ for the ‘Divine Nine’
- Chicago State tells employees to turn in keys as layoffs loom
- New CSU leadership lays out plan for struggling school
- Former prosecutor ‘Z’ Scott vows to begin leading Chicago State by listening