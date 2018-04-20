Chicago students expected to take part in national anti-violence rally today

Students from Hancock High School walk out of class last month to protest gun violence. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times file photo

For the second time in a month, students across the city are set to walk out of school Friday, as part of a nationwide rally against gun violence.

Friday’s rally falls on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in which 13 students died.

Chicago students were expected to begin marching Friday morning from the southern end of Grant Park, ending up at the Kluczunski Federal Building at 230 S. Dearborn, organizers said.

The walkout on Friday follows a national one that took place on March 14, one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

This walkout differs from the first in that the national organizers have encouraged students to walk out at 10 a.m. and remain absent for the day. The March 14 walkout asked students to remain outside of the classroom for just 17 minutes.

