Chicago submits bid for Amazon’s HQ2, accompanying jobs and investment

Chicago's Old Main Post Office could provide an ideal branding opportunity for Amazon's second North American corporate headquarters. The above is a Sun-Times photo illustration of how "wrapping" the building with an Amazon logo might look. Chicago will compete with other cities to try to land the facility and its tens of thousands of jobs. | Sun-Times illustration using photo by Tim Boyle/Sun-Times

The race to determine where online retail giant Amazon will build its second headquarters has begun, and Chicago wasted no time getting a bid in.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel jointly announced that the city submitted its bid Monday — the first of a four-day window when Amazon will accept proposals.

“This bid will demonstrate to Amazon that Chicago has the talent, transportation and technology to help the company as it reaches new heights and continues to thrive for generations to come,” Emanuel said.

Amazon’s selection of Chicago for the location of its second headquarters would mean billions in investments for the city and an estimated 50,000 jobs, according to the announcement. Over a 17-year period, the headquarters would generate $341 billion in total spending, and each dollar Amazon spends in operations and construction could generate an additional $2.27 for the region’s economy.

“Amazon represents an extraordinary opportunity for Illinois to grow jobs, attract new residents, and build our tax base,” Rauner said.

To reel in the giant, other cities have announced massive incentives — like New Jersey’s offer of billions in tax breaks; and unique branding opportunities — such as Stonecrest, Georgia’s offer to de-annex 345 acres of land to form the city of Amazon, according to reports.