‘Chicago Sun-Times’ letters are coming down

A crew moves up the building to begin removing the Chicago Sun-Times sign. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

With the Chicago Sun-Times moving to new facilities in the West Loop, the letters on the building the newspaper has called home since 2004 are coming down.

Removal of the letters, which are about 12 feet tall, began late Monday morning on the west side of the building. After that, crews will move on to the sign on the south side.

The entire process is expected to take about 10 days. The Sun-Times is moving from 350 N. Orleans St. to renovated space at 30 N. Racine.