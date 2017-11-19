Chicago Sun-Times moves into digital-forward workspace in West Loop

The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader become the newest tenant on the booming Near West Side. | Sun-Times photo

The Chicago Sun-Times and its free weekly, the Chicago Reader, are now operating from renovated offices in the city’s West Loop, equipped with production studios, editing bays, a podcasting booth and other digital tools to allow the newspapers to expand into bold storytelling platforms to grow audience.

The move has been in the works since late-July when an investment group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath acquired the newspapers, staving off a competing bid by the owner of the Chicago Tribune. The deal also included the purchase of Answers Media, 30 N. Racine, which has been remodeled to accommodate the entire Sun-Times and Reader operations.

What the Sun-Times move means

“It’s tremendously exciting to finally be in the position to operate our business in digital-forward ways essential to competing in the current media environment. Our people have been watching the new facility take shape and are ready to jump in and create the kind of storytelling that truly connects with the working men and women of Chicago,” says Eisendrath, now CEO of the company.

Earlier in the week, employees and movers began the process of packing up the Sun-Times and Reader offices on the 10th Floor of the Apparel Center at 350 N. Orleans. On Friday, Nov. 17, the move began in earnest when hundreds of crates labeled by workspace were trucked across town and delivered to the new space.

How to contact us at our new location

All phone numbers and email addresses remain the same at the new West Loop location.

Snail mail and deliveries should be directed to:

Chicago Sun-Times | Chicago Reader

30 N. Racine Ave., 3rd Floor

Chicago, IL 60607