3 shot dead, 11 wounded Sunday in Chicago

Chicago police investigate the scene where a person was shot Sunday night in the 6800 block of South Sangamon, in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gun violence this weekend reached a peak on Sunday. By the end of the day, three people were killed and 11 others wounded in shootings throughout the city.

One 20 minute span after 2:40 a.m. saw three men killed and two others were wounded.

Robert T.C. Anderson, 32, was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street in Englewood when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Anderson was shot multiple times in his body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. No one was in custody. He was a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Another man died minutes earlier just blocks away in West Englewood. About 2:40 a.m., two men were standing on the street in the 6400 block of South Bell Avenue when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. His condition had stabilized.

Another man died early Sunday in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood. About 2:45 a.m., the 32-year-old was approached by two males who shot him after an argument in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, according to police.

Officers found him on a sidewalk with a gunshot to the chest, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

In nonfatal gun violence on Sunday:

Gun violence this weekend surpassed the toll of the extended Thanksgiving weekend, which was twice as long but saw four killed and 19 wounded.

The Chicago Police Department reported on Saturday that a trend of decreasing shootings and homicides has continued since the historic spike in gun violence in 2016.