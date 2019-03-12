Riccardo Muti joins CSO musicians on the picket lines

CSO Music Director Riccardo Muti visits with Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians picketing outside Symphony Center on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director joined striking musicians on the picket lines Tuesday morning, calling them an American “treasure.”

“When I hear people saying, ‘But they work three, four hours — not enough,’ this is very stupid. The work that you see on stage is just a small portion of the work that they do at home,” said Riccardo Muti, who flew in from Italy Monday to begin rehearsals this week.

Instead, he joined dozens of musicians outside Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan.

“The entire world — the musical world — is listening to what happens in Chicago,” Muti told reporters.

The musicians went on strike Monday, claiming that management wants to cut benefits, including vacation time and pension contributions. The musicians voted in February to authorize a strike if a deal for a new three-year contract wasn’t reached by March 9.

Executives with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association said Monday it hoped to be back at the bargaining table by Friday.