The ‘other’ CTA: Take your taste buds for a ride

A mix of traditional and modern is served at Chicago Taco Authority | Photo by Patty Wetli for the Sun-Times

Chicago Taco Authority owner Jose Bustos leaned in hard when it came to playing off his restaurant’s shared initials with the “other” CTA, stuffing his Irving Park storefront with transit agency memorabilia. During his joint’s soft opening the week before Christmas, Bustos discovered another commonality: rush hour traffic.

“I got slammed. We were supposed to have a ribbon cutting — we were so busy, I couldn’t do it,” Bustos, a 2002 Lane Tech grad and Marine Corps veteran, told the Sun-Times. “I expected a lot of train commuters. It was even more than I expected. A lot has been to-go — commuters want something good on the way home.”

Not that Bustos is complaining.

“It feels … there’s a lot of emotions,” he said. “It’s that moment I’ve been waiting for.”

On Thursday evening, shortly after 5:30 p.m., customers began steadily streaming into the Taco Authority, 4219 W. Irving Park Road, many coming from nearby Blue Line and Metra stations. Portage Park resident Dale Stebbins stopped in with daughter Melissa after picking her up from the train, in part for the convenience but also to check out the food.

“We’re constantly in search of good tacos,” Stebbins said as he loaded up to-go containers at the restaurant’s salsa bar.

“This is like something you’d more see in Wicker Park,” added his daughter.

Ranging in price from $2.50 to $4.50 each, the tacos are a mix of traditional and modern: classic steak and chicken share space on the menu with bacon-wrapped shrimp and Coca-Cola braised pulled pork. Sides include loaded elote and grilled cactus, along with chips and guac.

“These are what I would consider gourmet tacos,” said Mary Lynn Pross, who had been hawking Facebook for news of the restaurant’s opening. “There’s nothing around like this.”

Taking a bite of her al pastor taco, Pross, also of Portage Park, declared, “Oh is that delicious.”

Bustos, who grew up and still lives in the restaurant’s Old Irving Park neighborhood, said he wanted to fill a gap in the area’s dining options and give residents more choices within walking distance.

For Kat Gassmann, who lives down the alley from the Taco Authority and has been “waiting desperately for months” for the restaurant to open, walkability is particularly crucial when it comes to tacos.

“With tacos, you want to be able to walk downstairs in your pajamas,” Gassmann said. “I want my taco stand within walking-outside-in-my-pajamas distance.”

Mike Tritt, who moved to the neighborhood a few years ago and lives a block and a half from the restaurant, said businesses like Chicago Taco Authority add to the area’s unique appeal.

“This neighborhood, it’s in the city, but it’s like a slice of suburbia. I have a house, I have a yard, but it is still Chicago, there are still things you can walk to,” Tritt said. “I’m excited to see something else move in.”

During its opening phase, hours at Chicago Taco Authority are 5-10 p.m., seven days a week. Bustos said he will gradually add lunch hours, serving the same menu, and breakfast could eventually follow.