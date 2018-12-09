Union suspends strike against Acero charter schools, says tentative deal reached

The Chicago Teachers Union announced early Sunday that a tentative deal had been reached with Acero charter schools and that teachers would return to the classroom Monday.

A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday to discuss the agreement.

“The strike has been suspended,” the union stated in a news release issued Sunday.

The picketing Acero teachers went on strike Tuesday — the first such action against a charter school in the United States. Acero had filed labor complaints against the union on Friday, seeking an injunction to force teachers back to work; the CTU scoffed at that and pledged to continue picketing while contract talks continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related: