Chicago Teachers Union: CPS’ proposed school closings would violate our contract

Chicago Teachers Union vice president Jesse Sharkey (center) said Monday that the Chicago Public Schools' plans to close schools including all of Englewood's open-enrollment high schools would violate CPS' contract with teachers. | Lauren FitzPatrick / Sun-Times

The Chicago Teachers Union said Monday that the Chicago Public Schools’ plans to close schools including all of Englewood’s open-enrollment high schools and the top-rated elementary school in the South Loop would violate CPS’ contract with teachers.

“Our union built protections from arbitrary and unwarranted school closings into our contract,” said Jesse Sharkey, vice president of the union, which filed a grievance Friday to try to block the school closings.

Sharkey called on newly elevated CPS CEO Janice Jackson, who backs the Englewood plan, to stop closing schools and “do what’s right, not what’s politically expedient for the mayor.”

Sharkey’s comments at a City Hall news conference came as CPS begins the formal process this week to shut down the schools that it has slated for closing.

The teachers’ contract — which was reached minutes before a 2016 strike deadline — allows closing schools only “where the school cannot satisfy graduation requirements for students” and only after the Chicago Board of Education holds public meetings to address under-enrollment.

Sharkey said the four Englewood high schools CPS wants to close — Harper, Hope, TEAM Englewood and Robeson — all still meet the graduation standards for their dwindling numbers of students.

Aside from the four high schools, CPS also is planning to close a top-rated elementary school in the South Loop, keep seventh- and eighth-graders at their North Side grade schools instead of going to Roosevelt High School and move a charter school with ties to a clouted megachurch and the rapper Common in to the building occupied by Hirsch High School.

On Monday, CPS also released proposed boundaries for the high school that would take over National Teachers Academy’s building beginning in 2019. Late last week, it unveiled renderings of the $85 million high school Englewood high school building that’s set to open in 2019 to ninth-graders — meaning it would not serve any of the students being displaced.

Public hearings on the moves, beginning Monday night, wrap up Jan. 31 in anticipation of a school board vote next month.

State law requires two community meetings and a public hearing at CPS headquarters for each of the closings or “co-locations” that school officials are seeking.

A CPS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2013, CPS closed a record 50 neighborhood elementary schools, and officials promised not to close any more for five years.

But officials have since found ways to go ahead with some school closings, citing low enrollment. And CPS officials have said the proposed closings were sought by “the community.”

The proposed move on NTA has prompted fierce opposition from teachers and parents, who have argued that their school — which serves largely low-income, African-American students — is being sacrificed for the benefit of wealthier families in the increasingly gentrified South Loop.