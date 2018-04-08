Chicago teenager charged with January carjacking at Elmhurst College

A Chicago teenager has been charged with a January carjacking at Elmhurst College. | Google Earth

A teenager has been charged with a carjacking in Elmhurst.

The 17-year-old boy and at least two accomplices carjacked a person at gunpoint on Jan. 22 at Elmhurst College in the western suburb, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. The suspects stole the vehicle at gunpoint and drove away, avoiding arrest after a police chase.

A 3 1/2 month investigation led to the boy, who was detained and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery, the state’s attorney’s office said. His identity wasn’t released because he’s a juvenile. The other suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.