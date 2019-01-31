Chicago to miss all-time cold record; up to 3″ snow forecasted Thursday night

A man with packages in his arms walks down a steam covered alley way near Michigan Ave. in the Loop on Friday. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

After temperatures in Chicago nearly dropped to an all-time low during a brutal two-day cold snap, the city is expected to see a sizable snowfall Thursday night.

Thursday morning temperatures dropped to minus 21 — 37 degrees below zero with windchill, according to the National Weather Service. That’s just 6 degrees short of the Jan. 20, 1985 record of the lowest temperature recorded in Chicago.

The weather service initially hinted of a possibility that Thursday morning could shatter the 1985 record. It seems, however, the closest Chicago could get to the frigid minus-27 milestone will be around 7 a.m. Thursday, when a forecast of minus 24 degrees is predicted.

Afterward, temperatures will climb to a high of minus 1 — though windchill values will remain as low as 43 degrees below zero, the weather service said.

Then, 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall starting around 4 p.m., the weather service said. More flurries will arrive after 2 a.m. Friday, though temperatures will rise to positive digits soon after that.

The highest snow piles are expected in the southwest suburbs, where up to 4 inches is predicted, the weather service said.

Yet another round of accumulating snow is on the way Thursday PM, with probable impacts to the Thursday evening commute. Leave yourself extra travel time. Be prepared to encounter snow covered roads & slowed, possibly hazardous travel. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/jDJRkBGo4u — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 30, 2019

The weather service warned drivers to allow for extra travel time and “possibly hazardous travel” because of accumulating snow and single-digit temperatures impeding road treatment tactics.

Though Chicago didn’t rewrite its coldest temperature ever recorded, both Thursday and Wednesday mornings did break daily records. The chilliest Jan. 31 recorded in Chicago saw temperatures dip to 12 degrees below zero back in 1985, the weather service said. That was surpassed going into Thursday morning, when Chicago’s temperature was minus 18.

The city’s lowest temperature on a Jan. 30, minus 15 degrees, happened back in 1966, the weather service said. By 2 a.m. Wednesday, Chicago had beaten that by one degree.

Outside Chicago, Rockford tied its all-time record of minus 27, the weather service said. That happened Jan. 10, 1982.

Chicago’s weather this weekend will likely seem tropical in comparison. Friday afternoon temperatures will climb to a high in the low 20s, while Saturday afternoon’s high is forecasted to be near 40 degrees.

Football fans can look forward to a high of 47 degrees on Sunday as they watch the Super Bowl, the weather service said. However, rain will likely hit the city starting Saturday and won’t relent until early next week — when more snow arrives.

This week’s cold snap virtually shut the city down for a day, as everything from flights and public transit to the city’s public school system and the U.S. Postal Service was canceled.

Classes at Chicago Public Schools remain closed Thursday due to the dangerous weather.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, at O’Hare International Airport 1,442 flights were canceled and 29 were delayed, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. At Midway International Airport, 254 flights were canceled and two were delayed.

The CTA plans to operate its train and bus service as scheduled, though it was already experiencing delays heading into rush hour. Blue Line trains were running with delays in both directions about 5:45 a.m. due to mechanical and signal issues, according to the transit agency’s website.

Metra is staying on modified schedules for most of its lines Thursday. Customers are advised to expect longer travel times, as trains must operate with restricted speed when temperatures reach zero degrees or lower, Metra said.

All Amtrak services on its short-distance trains and most long-distance service trains will also be canceled Thursday, Amtrak said.

Power issues mostly subsided by Thursday morning as well, with only dozens of ComEd customers reporting no power about 6 a.m., according to the electric company’s power outage map. Twenty-four hours earlier, that figure was over 7,000.

The city also continues to operate 142 of its public buildings and facilities Thursday as warming centers.