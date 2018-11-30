Dibs, FBI raids and Ditka: These were the top stories in Chicago this week

What stories mattered most to Chicagoans this week? The city was pummeled by an early blizzard after Thanksgiving Day and the weather revived the age-old debate over “dibs,” the practice of claiming parking spaces after snow has piled onto the streets. Parents were concerned about possible parish closings and sports fans were relieved former Chicago Bears Coach Mike Ditka was released from the hospital after a heart attack. Here’s more:

Feds raid Ald. Burke’s city hall, ward offices

The biggest story of the week was reported by Fran Spielman, Jon Seidel and Mark Brown. Longtime Ald. Ed Burke, who is also the chair of City Hall’s finance committee, had his offices raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Here’s more on Burke’s storied history of dodging dozens of investigations over his five decades in Chicago politics: https://bit.ly/2AA8Ext.

After weekend blizzard, candidates weigh in on ‘dibs’

On Monday, Fran Spielman reported on the mayoral candidate’s stances on dibs. Many of the politicians were at first reluctant to address the topic, though most declared positions: https://bit.ly/2Qt6iui.

Key cop witness stands firm about ‘lie’ in report

Reporters Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel broke down an explosive day in the trial of three Chicago officers accused of a coverup in the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. Here’s why a fourth officer, who is not on trial, says her colleagues became to call her derogatory names: https://bit.ly/2RoC0pJ.

Ditka released from hospital, doing ‘really well’

Columnist Michael Sneed, who got the scoop on Mike Ditka’s hospitalization, reported that the legendary Bears coach was recovering and had been released. Ditka recently celebrated a 79th birthday. Here’s what sources had to say: https://bit.ly/2FPbKUf.

Archdiocese to announce closing, consolidation

On Monday, Maudlyne Ihejirika reported on the eight Archdiocese of Chicago parishes that were facing potential closure or consolidation. Parents and families in Bridgeport, Canaryville and Chinatown could’ve been affected. Here’s what came of the announcement: https://bit.ly/2U4tUUS.