Chicago Tribune reporter carjacked on South Side

A Chicago Tribune reporter was carjacked early Monday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side. | NVP video

A Chicago Tribune reporter was carjacked early Monday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The reporter was sitting in the parked, late-model Chevrolet Malibu sedan about 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of West 31st Street when two males approached the vehicle, according to Chicago Police and Dan Haar, breaking news editor at the Tribune.

One of the suspects tapped on the driver-side window and told her to get out of the car, police said. She complied, and the duo got inside the Malibu and drove off, heading west on 31st Street, police said.

The Malibu was a Tribune company car, Haar said. The reporter was not injured. Additional information was not immediately available.

Police said the reporter told them the carjackers did not display or imply they had a weapon.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.