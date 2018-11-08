How to find one of Chicago’s 113 warming centers

With snow approaching and wind chills likely in the teens on Friday, Chicagoans seeking to keep warm have some options.

Several state-owned buildings, including 113 community centers, libraries and police stations, open their doors to anyone during daytime hours to provide relief from the cold.

Residents can find a warming center by calling 311 or by viewing an online map.

Warming shelters stay open during the day, and vary their operating times vary.

Anyone seeking overnight protection from the cold should call 311 to find one of the city’s 100 shelters.