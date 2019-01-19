5 inches of lake effect snow possible as wind chills drop below zero

A couple walks down Glenlake Ave, towards Broadway, while a Winter Storm batters Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere

Two to 5 inches of additional lake effect snow was expected in the Chicago area by Sunday morning as wind chills plummet below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory was set for Cook County between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. Wind chills could hit 5 below zero Saturday evening and 15 below overnight.

Wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph were expected into Sunday morning near Lake Michigan, resulting in snow drifting into open areas, the weather service said.

A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday, with waves in Lake Michigan possibly reaching 10 feet high, the weather service said. People were warned to stay away from piers, jetties and the bike path.

Chicago’s first winter storm of the year pushed through the area Friday night, causing more than 1000 flight cancelations and totaling about 5 inches of snow at O’Hare and Midway airports.

The snow was responsible for a United Airlines flight to skid of a runway at O’Hare, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

By Saturday evening, O’Hare Airport reported 1044 flight cancelations and Midway reported 86 cancelations, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

Chicagoans who need to get out of the cold can call 311 for information about the nearest warming center or overnight shelter. Cook County officials have also released a list of suburban warming centers. State officials also provide information about warming centers online, or at (847) 411-9276.