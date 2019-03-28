Weekend temps drop to 20s by Saturday night: weather service

Mild temperatures have left the Chicago area and will continue to drop until Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicagoans should expect the first half of the weekend to be cold and wet.

Rain will arrive Friday evening or night and drive down temperatures to the mid 30s, the weather service said.

Most of Cook County could see a half inch of rain by Saturday morning. Rain will be heavier in the south.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, the weather service said. Temperatures will rise to the lower 40s during the day before dropping to the mid 20s overnight.

After that, daytime highs will rise steadily.

Sunday will see temperatures in the lower 40s, and Monday will see a high around 50, the weather service said.