Chicago warming up to 62 degrees this week

Jennifer Heller, 28, walks her dog Louie in the Streeterville neighborhood during 60-degree temperatures Monday, March 16, 2015. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

Spring is on its way in Chicago, and it couldn’t come soon enough.

With a polar vortex in the rear view, Chicagoans are ready to peel off their heavy winter coats and spend some time outside.

That will be possible this week, as temperatures climb from a 39-degree high Monday to a 62-degree high Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll start to warm up on Wednesday, with a high of 54 degrees, but there will be a 70 to 90 percent chance of rain that day.

Thursday, the warmest day, will have a 40 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because it’s back to the cold Friday, with a 35-degree high and a chance of snow.