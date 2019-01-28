Here’s everything closing during Chicago’s dangerous cold snap

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Chicago is minus-27, but the city might break that record on Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to safety concerns during this dangerous cold snap, many places in and around the city will be closed. Here’s a list of places that will be closed this week, and when Chicagoans can expect them to open back open.

Schools

Classes at University of Chicago have been canceled for Wednesday.

Both Evanston and Chicago campuses of Northwestern University will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Thursday. Dining halls will remain open.

Classes at DePaul University have been canceled for Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.

Roosevelt University classes have been canceled starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

Namaste Charter School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools will announce Tuesday whether or not classes will be canceled on Wednesday.

Attractions

The Field Museum will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.

Adler Planetarium will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Brookfield Zoo will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, but plans on reopening Friday.

Lincoln Park Zoo is closing early Tuesday, at 3 p.m., and will stay closed Wednesday.

