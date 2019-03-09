Wind advisory issued for Chicago area

The Chicago area will see gusts up to 45 mph Saturday night, the National Weather Service is warning.

A wind advisory lasts from 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, and applies to Cook, DuPage and surrounding counties.

Winds from the west and southwest will increase to 20 and 30 mph overnight, with gusts over 40 mph, before diminishing slowly on Sunday, the weather service said.

Residents are warned to be alert for flying debris, and for high-profile vehicles that could blow over.

Rain will taper off around 11 p.m. Saturday, and temperatures will drop to around 34 degrees overnight, the weather service said.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy and breezy with a high near 38. Gusts could still reach 40 mph on Sunday, the weather service said.