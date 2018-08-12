Chicago weekend shootings: 22 wounded by Sunday morning

Community members watch from their porches as police investigate a person shot Sunday morning in the 1300 block of West 73rd St. . | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 22 people have been wounded this weekend in shootings throughout Chicago.

Nine people were shot Friday evening after 5 p.m., 10 were shot Saturday, and three people suffered gunshot wounds by dawn Sunday morning.

Early Sunday, a dispute at a block party ended with a woman shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 29-year-old had been arguing with someone in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, Chicago police said. That person left the party and then returned about 3:25 a.m. to shoot the woman.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition had stabilized. Area South detectives were investigating.

About two hours working, a bicyclist was critically wounded in a shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old was riding about 1:25 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone in a passing black vehicle opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in his abdomen and leg, and was grazed in his head, according to police. He rode the bike two blocks north, where he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

By Sunday morning, the toll of gun violence was considerably lower than the previous weekend, when 30 people were shot in a span of three hours early Sunday. By the end of last weekend, 71 people were shot and 12 of them died from their wounds.