1 killed, 3 others wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend

At least four people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago since the weekend began Friday evening.

The fatal shooting happened at night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

A 25-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle at 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was struck multiple times and died at Stroger Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a drive-by attack left one man wounded Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:49 a.m., the 33-year-old was riding in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lexington when he was shot, police said. Someone inside a passing red sedan fired at him and struck his foot.

About three hours earlier, a man was shot in another West Side drive-by, this time in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 11:05 p.m., the 25-year-old was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Ridgeway, police said. Someone inside a dark sports-utility vehicle fired gunshots at him, striking his right leg and right arm.

Saturday morning, a man was wounded by gunfire in The Bush neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 26-year-old was struck by a bullet in his right side while he rode a vehicle at 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Burley, police said.

No shootings were reported Friday evening. The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and ends 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, at least 22 people were shot in the city, three fatally.