4 men wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Four men were wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday afternoon.

Most recently, two men were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 19 and 39, had used an app to arrange a meeting with a group of people to try to buy a cellphone, according to Chicago Police. When the men arrived for the meeting at 1:23 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Merrill, one of the suspects tried to rob them, pulled out a gun and shot them both. The 39-year-old was shot in the hand and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Another man was shot more than nine hours earlier in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 29-year-old was shot in his arm and leg at 3:56 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Karlov, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. Friday in the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side. An 18-year-old man was walking in the 5000 block of North Keystone when an SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Track weekend gun violence across the city with the Chicago Sun-Times shootings tracker.

Last weekend, four people were killed and 21 others were wounded in citywide shootings.