19 shot — 3 fatally — since Friday evening

Chicago police investigate the scene where a man was shot Sunday morning in the 12200 block of South Ada Avenue. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Three people have died and 16 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Two of the homicides happened early Sunday and included a man shot dead while he sat in a parked vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in his body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No one was in custody.

Another man died minutes earlier and blocks away in West Englewood.

About 2:40 a.m., two men were standing on the street in the 6400 block of South Bell Avenue when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. His condition had stabilized.

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

At 1:43 p.m., the 24-year-old was walking down a street in the first block of West 103rd Street when two males shot at him, police said. They ran away, and two people of interest were taken into custody shortly after.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He died later that afternoon.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

In nonfatal shootings:

Over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend, four people were killed and 19 others wounded in shootings across the city.

The weekend started 5 p.m. Friday and ends 5 a.m. Monday.