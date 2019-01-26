3 wounded in weekend shootings since Friday evening

At least three people were shot in Chicago since the weekend began.

Most recently, a woman was in police custody after shooting an 81-year-old man, critically wounding him, Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two of them were arguing and got into a physical struggle inside a home at 1:55 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago police. During the fight, the woman fired a gun at the 81-year-old’s face.

The 81-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Officers arrested the woman, who is believed to have known the man she shot.

About an hour earlier, a male shooter wounded a man and woman in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:43 a.m., a 59-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 12000 block of South State Street when an armed male walked over, police said. He fired multiple bullets at each of them. The man had gunshot wounds in his right arm and leg, and the woman was struck throughout the right side of her body. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The weekend started at 5 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday. No shootings were reported during the evening on Friday.

Last week, gun violence in Chicago left four people dead and at least 15 others wounded over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.