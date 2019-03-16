8 shot — 1 fatally — in city shootings since Friday evening

Chicago Police investigate the scene where two people where shot, Saturday morning in the 9200 block of South Eggelston, in the Washington Heights neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and at least seven others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

A 24-year-old was fatally shot in his head Friday as the sun was setting over the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A witness told investigators the man was walking at 7:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Harvard Avenue when a dark-colored car drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death. No one has been arrested.

In nonfatal gun violence, a man and woman were shot early Saturday in Avalon Park on the South Side. They began arguing with a 46-year-old man about 1:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said. The argument turned physical and the 46-year-old fired shots at them.

The man, 34, was struck in the chest and the woman, 51, in the ankle. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 34-year-old was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

A half hour earlier, a man was shot while driving on I-57 near Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The 19-year-old, from Urbana, was shot by someone in another vehicle about 1 a.m. about half a mile north of 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

He was treated for a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life threatening, police said. His passenger was uninjured.

Just after midnight Saturday, two women were seriously wounded in Washington Heights on the South Side. The women were in a vehicle with a 24-year-old man in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone in a burgundy van drove up and fired shots, police said.

One woman, 23, was shot in the back and the other woman, 27, was struck in the knee, police said. Both were treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Friday, a 62-year-old man was was shot Friday night while selling corn in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was outside at 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 50th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in his abdomen, police said. He was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The target of the shooting was believed to be the man’s grandson, who was present, according to a law enforcement source. No one is in custody, police said.

The man’s granddaughter said he was selling corn alone on the street, which he’s done for over a decade. She said the shooter targeted him in the drive-by attack for selling his corn to anyone — including rivals of the gang that fired the shots.

She also said they targeted him to send a message to her brother.

“They meant to hit him,” she said. “It was a message. They’ve robbed him before. We’re just grateful it wasn’t as bad as it could have been… He doesn’t bother nobody.”

A few hours earlier, a man was shot in his buttocks the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 21-year-old told investigators he was walking at 5:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 105th Street when he heard gunfire, police said. He was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The weekend started at 5 p.m. Friday and ends 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, a person was killed and 14 others wounded in weekend shootings.