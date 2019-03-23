6 shot — 1 fatally — across Chicago since Friday evening

Chicago Police investigate the scene where an off-duty officer was fatally shot near Huron and Clark. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least six people have been wounded in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, including an off-duty cop shot to death in River North.

The officer was shot as he and two of his friends returned to their car after a night out. At least three males approached them in the 700 block of North Clark at 3:30 a.m. and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Officer John P. Rivera, 23, was struck in the chest, arm and mouth, and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said. Another 23-year-old in the car was hit in the chest and arms, and underwent surgery.

Surveillance video showed the shooters target Rivera’s car, police said. One person is in custody.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the attack “appears to be random.”

In nonfatal gun violence this weekend, a man was wounded Saturday evening in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7:20 p.m., he was standing in a driveway in the 8000 block of South Knox Avenue when a maroon car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The man, 43, was struck once in the chest and twice in his armpit, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was driving in the 7900 block of South State Street about 6 p.m. when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. A green SUV was seen fleeing the area.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his side, police said. His condition stabilized.

The weekend begins 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend in Chicago, 20 people were shot — 3 of them fatally.