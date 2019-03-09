4 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least four people have been shot within city limits since Friday night began.

Most recently, a man was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At 3:05 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot several times by another male in the 1600 block of West 56th Street, according to Chicago police. The two had been arguing when the other male fired a handgun.

A teenage boy was shot earlier that morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. At 1:40 a.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the back in the 4100 block of South Prairie, police said. Someone he knew fired at him after driving over in a blue sedan.

A 19-year-old man was critically wounded by gunfire early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was found with several gunshot wounds throughout his body at 12:34 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Union, police said. The teen had been shot while standing on a sidewalk.

A man was wounded Friday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side. At 9 p.m., the 20-year-old was shot in the left leg by a male in the first block of West 95th Street, police said. The two had been in a verbal tiff that escalated when the male pulled out and fired a handgun.

The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 17 people were shot in Chicago, six of whom were wounded in a single shooting at a South Side bar.