4 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least 20 people were wounded — four of them fatally — in gun violence incidents within city limits this weekend, including a man who was killed Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was found about 6:18 p.m. in the stairwell of an apartment in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

On Saturday, two people died in shootings less than an hour apart in Austin on the West Side.

A 23-year-old man was in a vehicle about 5:13 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was pronounced at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 20-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Just over half an hour later, a 25-year-old man was shot to death a few miles south. Someone in a parked vehicle unleashed gunfire at Savon Burton about 5:45 p.m. while he was walking in the 5800 block of West Division Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

On Sunday, a Wisconsin man was shot and fatally wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Kendrick Woods was sitting in a vehicle at 1:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Rockwell Street when someone fired shots from an alley, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Woods, who lived in Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital at 9:36 a.m.

In non-fatal gun violence, a 15-year-old boy was wounded Friday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

He was on a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 63rd Street when someone approached and fired shots, police said. The teen was hit on his left side and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Two people were shot Saturday while at a party in Marquette Park. They were in an apartment at 1:31 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court when someone in a tan sedan opened fire into the apartment, police said.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition. A 36-year-old woman was hit in the leg and her condition was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital.

Two people were wounded in shootings that occurred within a minute of each other a few hours later on the South Side.

At 3:07 a.m., a 19-year-old was shot in arm the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue in Kenwood, police said. A minute later, a 22-year-old man was shot in the groin in the 3900 block of South Langley Avenue in Bronzeville. Both of their conditions were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Later in the morning, a 22-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in South Deering on the South Side.

He was shot in the shoulder about 4:40 a.m. while in an alley in the 10600 block of South Torrence, police said. He took himself to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot in Englewood.

The man was in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street about 1:37 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

One person of interest is being questioned, police said.

At least nine others were hurt in gun violence incidents in Chicago from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Additionally, a man was fatally shot by police Saturday in Lawndale. Officers approached him about 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said. The officers chased the man through the block, shooting him in a gangway during the second of two “armed confrontations” during the pursuit.

The 30-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital but died shortly after, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials.

Four people were killed and 28 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago last weekend.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.