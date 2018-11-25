Winter storm prompts hundreds of flight cancellations at O’Hare, Midway

A massive snowstorm bearing down on the Chicago area has led to cancellations at both of the city's airports. | Sun-Times File Photo

Holiday travelers may face delays and cancellations at both of the Chicago’s major airports as a winter storm pushes into the area on Sunday.

As of 11:30 a.m., 209 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while 154 others were facing delays, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. At Midway International Airport, 87 flights had been canceled and 31 more were delayed.

Average delays at both airports were lasting less than 15 minutes, the CDA said.

From Sunday morning until early Monday, heavy snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to move through Cook, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow could fall as fast as two inches per hour and cause periodic life-threatening blizzard conditions, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the northwest suburbs, the weather service said. Travelers should look out for rain transitioning with little notice into heavy, wet snow on Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Winter storm, blizzard conditions to hit Chicago on Sunday