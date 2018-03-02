Chicago woman charged with burglarizing Victoria’s Secret store in Bloomingdale

A Chicago woman was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Wednesday evening from a Victoria’s Secret store in the Stratford Square Mall in northwest suburban Bloomingdale.

Latasha Garrett, 25, was charged with a single felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At 5:14 p.m., Garrett and several accomplices walked into the the store at 219 Stratford Square and stole $2,313.45 in merchandise, prosecutors said. She was pulled over about 30 minutes later and taken into custody.

Garrett was released from custody Thursday afternoon on a $30,000 recognizance bond, according to prosecutors and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Her next court date was scheduled for April 16.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation into the burglary should call Bloomingdale police at (630) 529-9868.