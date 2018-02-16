Chicago woman charged with possession of gun, cannabis in Evanston traffic stop

Jennifer Trujillo, 29, was charged with possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon and driving with an expired registration and no proof of insurance, Evanston police said. | Evanston police

A Chicago woman is facing felony charges after police say they found cannabis and a gun when they pulled her over early Friday in Evanston.

Officers saw a Ford Windstar with an expired registration and pulled it over at 1:12 a.m. in the 1200 block of Howard Street, according to police in the northern suburb.

The officers smelled cannabis while talking to the driver, who turned over 4.1 grams of the substance and later told them she also was in possession of a handgun, police said. They found a loaded Taurus PT .45 caliber handgun.

Officers arrested Jennifer Trujillo, 29, who was charged with possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon and driving with an expired registration and no proof of insurance, police said.

Trujillo, of Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood, was released on her own recognizance and placed on electronic monitoring, police said.

She’s due in court on March 21.