Crews searching for boater who went overboard near Navy Pier in Race to Mackinac

A boater in the Chicago Yacht Club's Race to Mackinac fell overboard near Navy Pier on Saturday. | Sun-Times file photo

Rescue crews are searching Lake Michigan for a man who fell off a sailboat a few miles east of Navy Pier Saturday afternoon during the Chicago Yacht Club’s 110th annual Race to Mackinac.

The U.S. Coast Guard has joined Chicago police and fire crew in the search for the man, who went overboard about 3 p.m. from “Imedi,” a boat competing in the turbo section of the race, according to the yacht club.

The boat was five nautical miles from the starting line of the race near the Chicago Harbor break wall when the alert went out.

The 52-foot boat has 13 registered crew members, most of them from the Chicago area, according to the yacht club.

At 3:00pm today, #CYCRTM Race Committee was made aware of a man overboard alert onboard TP52 "Imedi" in the Turbo Section. USCG, CPD, and CFD have deployed assets to assist in ongoing search. More updates to come.

“Several nearby competitors suspended racing to also assist,” race organizers said in a statement.

The boater was thought to be in the water somewhere between Navy Pier and 31st Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Helicopters and marine units have joined the search, officials said.

“We are actively monitoring the situation,” organizers said.

The Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, a 333-mile challenge with more than 300 boats sailing from Navy Pier to Mackinac Island, Michigan, is the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world.

The cruising section of this year’s race took off Friday afternoon with more than 2,500 sailors from 39 states and 16 countries. The racing section started at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The course starts east of Navy Pier, ending at the line between the lighthouse on Round Island and the race committee trailer on Mackinac Island near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Five people had to be rescued during last year’s race when two boats capsized off the Wisconsin coast. Turbulent weather forced 98 boats — nearly a third of the fleet — to retire early because of storms and waves.

Check back for more details.