Chicagoan narrowly avoids scene of Las Vegas massacre

People tend to the wounded outside the festival ground after an mass shooting in Las Vegas. | Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

He’d rather have seen country music star Jason Aldean play.

But Spencer Ellena, 28, of the West Loop, saw the comedian Carrot Top perform Sunday night in Las Vegas, where he was celebrating a pal’s birthday.

After seeing the auburn-haired funnyman, Ellena and his pals piled into a taxi. As the driver pulled away, the group listened to a few seconds of Jason Aldean playing across the street at an outdoor country music festival.

Ellena, a big country music fan, had a tinge of regret.

“If we knew he was playing we probably would have gone.” said Ellena, a medical device salesman.

Minutes after Ellena’s taxi departed, a shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which overlooked the outdoor concert venue, killing at least 58 and injuring more than 500.

When Ellena woke up around 4 a.m. to catch a cab to the airport, he saw news alerts on his phone and realized how close he came to tragedy.

His taxi driver’s route to the airport again took Ellena past the concert venue, which was now a crime scene.

“There were people with blood on them on the side of streets crying and holding themselves,” Ellena said. “They were wearing cowboy boots and hats. There was glass shattered on the ground. There were crashed cars. SWAT teams were there,” he said.

“It was an act of God that we weren’t there,” said Ellena, who called his fiance and family early Monday to let them know he was alright.

Ellena shared his story with reporters after picking up his luggage upon arriving at Midway Airport Monday around noon on his flight back from Las Vegas.

There were 20 vacant seats on his plane home. He figured the people who were supposed to be in them may have been affected by the massacre.