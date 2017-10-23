Chicagoans face another property tax hike in 2020, mayoral aide says

Chicago taxpayers face yet another property tax increase for police and fire pensions in 2020 and another hike on the 29.5 percent tax tacked on to water and sewer bills in 2021, a top mayoral aide conceded Monday.

On the hot seat on opening day of City Council budget hearings, Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown conceded what the Wall Street rating agency Standard & Poor’s noted last week in declaring Chicago far from out of the woods financially.

Following five-year “ramp-up” periods, more tax increases will be needed to honor the city’s statutory promise to keep all four funds on the road to 90 percent funding by 2048.

By the city’s own estimate, police and fire pension costs will rise by $297.3 million or 36 percent in 2020. The Municipal and Laborers plan costs will grow by $330.4 million or 50 percent in fiscal 2022.

“We’ve done the biggest [property tax] increases. But there will be an increase in 2020 for police and fire. The increase for Muni and Laborers will happen a couple years later,” Brown said.

“When this Council passed the water and sewer tax last year, there were assumed increases in the tax from the first year to correspond to increases in the ramp. We would anticipate that if those were the revenue sources assigned on a going-forward basis after we got to actuarial funding, there would need to be increases in those revenues.”

Chicago taxpayers have already been hit with nearly $1.1 billion in property tax increases, primarily for police, fire and teacher pensions and school construction; a 29.5 percent tax on water and sewer bills to save the Municipal Employees pension fund; a 56 percent telephone tax hike in 2014 and another 28.2 percent next year for the Laborers fund; a new garbage collection fee; a bag tax; and increases in water, sewer and city sticker fees, hotel and parking taxes and parking fines, among others.

But Brown acknowledged that there is no end in sight.

This year’s contribution to all four city employee pension funds is $1.18 billion. By 2021, that actuarially required contribution will rise to $1.8 billion.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) questioned the fairness of Emanuel’s plan to raise the monthly tax tacked on to Chicago telephone bills by $1.10 — from $3.90 to $5 — and apply it to every one of the 1.53 million cell phones and 733,893 land lines.

The money will be used, in part, to overhaul Chicago’s 20-year-old 911 emergency system to accept photos and text messages.

“I’m concerned about that being charged against land lines, where you can’t send a picture. You can’t send a text and you can’t send video. Yet, these people are being asked to pay towards that system,” Dowell said.

“This is a regressive tax anyway . . . This would be an unfair burden on people who have land lines.”

Budget Director Samantha Fields acknowledged that Dowell had raised a “very fair point.” But Fields argued that all Chicagoans would benefit from a 911 system that allows first responders to “better coordinate” with each other.

Another pressure point was Emanuel’s plan to bankroll an amusement tax waiver for neighborhood theaters by raising the amusement tax on major concerts like those at the United Center from 5 percent to 9 percent.

“A lot of us benefit from the patrons who go to those events. They come to our wards. They spend a lot of money in the restaurants and bars, transportation, Ubers and all that stuff,” said Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward includes the United Center.

“These guys are talking about competition with Rosemont and other venues near the city. I don’t want us to, as they say, cut our nose off to spite our face.”

Budget Director Samantha Fields argued that the increase would cost the average concertgoer “less than $4 or $5.”

“So, if you have an expensive Beyonce ticket that you’re purchasing, hopefully it wouldn’t be as much of a burden as one would think,” Fields said.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), chairman of the City Council’s Tranportation Committee, continued to hammer away at Emanuel’s plan to raise ride-hailing fees by just 15 cents a ride next year and another nickel in 2019.

The City Council’s champion for the struggling taxicab industry continued to push for an additional 50-cents-a-ride on Uber and Lyft to bankroll some measure of tax relief and instead of imposing a smaller increase and shipping the money to the CTA.

“When’s the last time we gave something back to residents of this great city? Beale said.

“Just like the unpopular soda tax was causing people to go to Indiana, to go outside the city, it’s the same thing with the bag tax. People are leaving the city because they don’t want to pay that 7 cents. Let’s look at $1 [per ride on Uber and Lyft] And instead of letting [Uber and Lyft] walk away with billions, give the people back 7-cents-per-bag.”