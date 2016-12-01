Chicagoans to urge Kaepernick to stand for anthem at Solder Field

Former Ald. James Balcer is organizing a rally Saturday outside Soldier Field to urge San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to stand for the national anthem when the 49ers play the Bears Sunday.

“While we respect Colin Kaepernick’s right to express his views, we asked him to be sensitive while at Soldier Field to the sacrifices made by those who defended his freedom, and their families,” said Balcer, a Vietnam War veteran and retired alderman who is organizing the rally.

Kaepernick has made headlines for kneeling when the national anthem is played before games as a protest against police brutality. He donated to the local chapter of the Black Youth Project 100 in November.

“Not standing during the national anthem on these hallowed grounds would be disrespectful and hurtful to thousands of families who lost loved ones,” Balcer said.

The rally is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Police Memorial at Soldier Field’s Gold Star Park.