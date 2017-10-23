Chicago’s Amazon bid includes $2.25 billion incentive package

The Chicago area’s bid for Amazon’s second North American headquarters includes $2.25 billion worth of incentives — and even more if the company chooses the Thompson Center or the old Michael Reese Hospital site where the city and state could provide free land.

The $2 billion incentive package includes:

Roughly $1.4 billion in state EDGE tax credits. The newly-revised program provides a 50 percent tax break for every job they create in Illinois.

$60 million in property tax breaks through the county and state programs known as Class 7B and 7C.

$450 million in site-specific infrastructure improvements that would come from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Chicago Department of Transportation, the CTA and other agencies.

$250 million worth of in investments in education, workforce development and “Neighborhood Opportunity Funds” to make certain that all Chicagoans can qualify for the 50,000 high-end Amazon jobs and that businesses that spring up or move here to support Amazon locate in Chicago neighborhoods.

Free land worth $100 million, if Amazon chooses to the old Michael Reese Hospital site purchased by former Mayor Richard M. Daley as the site for an Olympics Chicago didn’t get and even more if Amazon chooses the Thompson Center that the state has been trying desperately to sell.

The incentive package pales by comparison to the $9 billion that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie offered in hopes of luring Amazon to Newark.

But sources close to the negotiations view the package as a good-faith effort to lure the motherlode of all economic development projects and a far cry from the “corporate welfare” that so many critics and gubernatorial candidates have decried.

Almost as significant as the incentive package itself is the fact that Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the four legislative leaders all worked together to craft the incentive package. They’re all on the same page.

“The message to Amazon is, `We’re serious. We want this. We’re all together on this. But we’re gonna do it in a way that’s good for all of us,’ “ said a source familiar with the bid.

“We’re hoping Amazon will appreciate that we want to make this good for people. It’s a fair assessment of the value they bring. It’s not a corporate giveaway. We’re hoping they appreciate that and the idea that corporate giveaways are not really in their best interest. It’s got to be good for everybody.”

The source stressed that Chicagoans and neighborhood businesses — not Amazon — would be the beneficiaries of the $250 million in investments in education, workforce development and “Neighborhood Opportunity Funds.”

The money would come from City Colleges funding, Workforce Development programs and Neighborhood Opportunity Funds. That’s the share-the-wealth fund Emanuel created to help rebuild long-neglected Chicago neighborhoods with contributions from developers allowed to build bigger and taller buildings in a broader downtown area.

“That money is ensure that everyone participates. It’s so people can get educated to work there and you don’t have to come from MIT to qualify. It’s also designed to make sure that businesses that support Amazon can locate in Chicago neighborhoods,” the source said.

Last week, Emanuel and Rauner disclosed that the Chicago area bid gives Amazon ten sites from which to choose.

They include a Downtown Gateway District that includes Willis Tower and the Old Main Post Office; a River District where Tribune Media wants to build 15 office and residential towers; Lincoln Yards that includes the old Finkl Steel plant among 100 acres along the Chicago River; the Burnham Lakefront that includes the old Michael Reese Hospital site; the 78, a 62-acre site at Roosevelt and Clark once owned by convicted felon Tony Rezko where Rauner dreams of building an innovation center led by the University of Illinois; the Illinois Medical District; a City Center campus that includes the Thompson Center; the Illinois Medical District and the fast-growing and transformed Fulton Market District.

Suburban sites include the Oakbrook headquarters of McDonald’s and the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg.

The Thompson Center was included in the bid, even though Emanuel and Rauner have yet to reach agreement on Rauner’s demand for “maximum zoning” on the site and the thorny issue of who will be stuck with the $100 million tab to rebuild the busy CTA station there.

“They wouldn’t have put it in there if they didn’t think they could reach agreement. Obviously, they think they can agree,” said the source familiar with the bid.

“The message here is we’re all working together. We’re cooperating. This is literally the first time that all of these people have put aside their differences and agreed that this is bigger than all of us and to tell Amazon, `We want you. We’re serious. We can play. But, we’re also determined to do something that’s good for taxpayers where everybody benefits.”