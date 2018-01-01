Chicago’s bitter cold New Year’s Day marks coldest on record

Jan. 1, 2018 was coldest New Year's Day on record in Chicago, with a high temperature of 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago’s bitter cold temperatures reached a New Year’s Day record Monday, continuing a relentlessly dangerous stretch of cold air over the past week.

The city reached a high of 1 degree, marking a new record for the coldest high temperature on the first day of the year, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 5 degrees in 1969.

The average temperature of -4 degrees was also the coldest average for Jan. 1 in Chicago, lower than the -2.5 degree mark set in 1969, the Weather Service said. The low temperature Monday was -9 degrees.

An advisory remained in effect through the overnight hours until noon Tuesday as wind chills were expected to range from 15-below to 30-below across the Chicagoland area, the Weather Service said.

Meteorologists warned exposed skin could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, and hypothermia can occur without a hat and gloves.

A high of 14 degrees was expected for Tuesday.