Chicago’s latest Blues Brothers: Buddy Guy and … Bob Fioretti?

Buddy Guy performs at a benefit for PCaBlue, a charitable organization founded to raise awareness about prostate cancer, at Buddy Guy's Legends, Thursday night, Jan. 4, 2018. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

He’s a blues legend who’s jammed with everyone from Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf to Junior Wells, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton.

So when guitar icon Buddy Guy promises to appear at a fundraiser offering “two legends on one stage” blues fans are likely to get excited.

They might want to stop short of going Stone Crazy.

The other “legend” slated to appear at the Jan. 31 fundraiser?

Ald. Bob Fioretti, Guy’s “longtime friend,” who’s making a second attempt at becoming the city’s mayor.

“The Return of Bobby and Buddy” is offering “two legends on one stage” for $50. The fundraiser will be emceed by Mancow Muller of WLS Radio at 700 S. Wabash Ave.

The event follows a $500,000 donation from Buddy Guy’s management company to Fioretti on Saturday.

The bulk of that money would go to paid TV and radio ads as well as hiring additional field staff, James Anderson, Fioretti’s spokesman, said.

The fundraiser will also feature blues singer Bobby Rush, who will perform with Guy, Fioretti said.

The former alderman said he and Guy go back a long time — both of his victory parties for his aldermanic wins were hosted at the Wabash site. He said he was “humbled and honored” by the support.

“I think we share common values and we have a common vision of what this city should be,” Fioretti said. “We’ve talked numerous times and he sees that I believe we should elevate everybody in this city and we share common values.”