Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A vehicle reported as stolen crashed into a Game Stop early Tuesday in the West Side Austin neighborhood. An unknown number of burglars then went into the Game Stop, stole merchandise and ran away.
- About 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 51-year-old man was shot while walking in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- About 9 p.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks while getting into a car in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- About 7:20 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- About 5:40 p.m. Monday, Chicago Police officers heard shots fired in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood and found one man dead and another wounded.
- About 5:15 p.m. Monday, a man was shot while driving in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.
- About 15 minutes earlier, a male tried to sexually assault a female who was partially inside her car in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.
- About 3:30 p.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and critically wounded in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
