Chief Keef set to kick off new hologram tour

Chief Keef is “hitting the road” with a new hologram tour.

A report on billboard.com today revealed that Keef has again teamed with Hologram USA Inc. for the “Chief Keef and Icons of American Music” tour, a 90-minute “experience,” which debuts Aug. 31 in London (with a second show scheduled Sept. 1) and then heads to Chicago for the start of a U.S. trek. Details of that U.S. tour have not been announced.

Keef is unable to physically enter London at this time due to legal restrictions, Billboard reports.

In 2015, police shut down Keef’s hologram concert in Hammond, Indiana, after he was a last-minute addition to a music festival lineup. That event came on the heels of a concert by Keef originally slated for a Chicago venue, which was canceled after organizers bowed to pressure from city officials who cited a concern for public safety.

“People are going to be surprised. Growing up Keef was influenced by what his grandma listened to. These included Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson, and other great African-American musicians,” Keef’s label-head Alki David told Billboard.

“Police and the mayor wanted to stop my hologram show in Chicago. F— Rahm Emanuel, I’m bringing it anyway. First up, London,” Chief Keef told Billboard.

Tickets, roughly $20-$200 (depending on conversion rate from British pounds) are on sale.