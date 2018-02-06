Child among 2 killed when freight train hits truck in Gary

An adult and a child were killed when a train hit a truck Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

The eastbound freight train hit a green Chevrolet truck that was crossing the tracks about 8 a.m. near Lake Street and Miller Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.

An adult and a juvenile who were inside the truck were dead at the scene, according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Their identities, genders and exact ages were not released Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Det. Sgt. Michael Jackson at (219) 881-7485.