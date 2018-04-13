Child avoids abduction in Mount Prospect: police

A person tried to lure an 11-year-old child into their car Thursday morning in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The child was walking to school about 9:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive, Mount Prospect police said. The driver of a gray car pulled up and offered the child a ride to school.

The child told the driver “no” and then ran to school, police said. Faculty at the school called police, who searched the area but did not locate a suspect.

The driver of the car was described as an Asian male, with light complexion, spiked hair and an Asian accent, police said. The vehicle was last seen driving north on Wheeling Road toward Euclid Avenue.