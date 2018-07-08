Child, firefighter among 3 hurt in fire at Grand Crossing apartment building

A 4-year-old was critically injured in a fire Sunday in the 1400 block of East 67th Place. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A 4-year-old child was critically hurt and two other people, including a Chicago Fire Department firefighter, were also injured in a two-alarm fire Sunday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire broke out at an apartment building near the intersection of 67th Place and Dorchester Avenue, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 11:34 a.m. Fire crews put out the blaze just over an hour later.

CFD Cmdr. Walter Schroeder said a squad of roughly five firefighters rescued the child from the burning building. The child, whose gender wasn’t immediately known, was then taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “very critical” condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

The injured firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair to serious condition, Fire Media Affairs said. A man was also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good to fair condition after suffering smoke inhalation. His age wasn’t immediately known.

Due to street blockage, No. 67 buses were being temporarily rerouted in both directions near the intersection of 67th Street and Rhodes Avenue, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Eastbound buses will operate from 69th Street, 67th Street, Chicago Avenue and Eberhart Avenue, while westbound buses will operate from 67th Street, Chicago Avenue and Keefe Avenue.

No further information was made available.