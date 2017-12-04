Child luring attempt reported near Garvey Elementary School on NW Side

An attempt to lure children to a vehicle was reported Monday near a Northwest Side elementary school.

About 2:15 p.m., a dark colored SUV pulled up to a group of girls standing outside Garvey Elementary School, 5225 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago Police said.

A man inside the vehicle told them to come over to him, police said. Instead, the girls went back to the school and informed staff of the incident. The SUV drove away south on Rutherford Avenue.

The man in the SUV was described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, with a tattoo — possibly of a skull — on his neck, police said. He was wearing a black sweater. The SUV was described as dark blue or gray, possibly a Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.