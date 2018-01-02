Child pornography charges filed against Pingree Grove man

A man is facing a litany of child pornography charges after authorities searched his home in northwest suburban Pingree Grove.

Santos Reyna, 42, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child pornography, all felonies, according to a statement from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators from the attorney general’s office, Pingree Grove police and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office searched Reyna’s home Thursday and arrested him “after evidence of alleged child pornography was discovered,” prosecutors said.

“Child pornography is a reprehensible crime that revictimizes children and their families each time an image is viewed or shared,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in the statement. “We will continue to track down and prosecute the individuals who trade these horrendous images.

Reyna is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $400,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 11.

If convicted, Reyna could face three to seven years in prison for each count of possession of child pornography and six to 30 years for each count of dissemination, the attorney general’s office said.