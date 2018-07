Child pulled from pool in Huntley

A child was pulled from a pool Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Huntley.

Emergency crews responded about 2:50 p.m. to the Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center, 122015 Mill St., for a call of a swimmer in distress, according to Huntley police.

By the time crews arrived, a park district staffer had already pulled a child from the pool, police said.

The child and another juvenile were both taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.